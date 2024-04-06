Malda: Confident our candidates will win both seats, says Abhishek

Malda: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), visited Malda for an election review meeting on Friday and reaffirmed his faith in the people of Malda and Murshidabad for voting for TMC again, like in the 2021 Assembly polls.



He reached Malda by helicopter at around 1:30 pm at the ground adjacent to Yuva Abas in English Bazar and went to the venue for the meeting at a hotel in Sahapur under the Malda Police Station.

After the meeting, Banerjee said: “We had a review meeting for the upcoming Parliamentary elections in North and South Malda seats. South Malda has two Assembly

constituencies — Farakka and Samserganj — of Murshidabad district.”

TMC leaders from Farakka and Samserganj were also present in the meeting. The members of the election committee, candidates, people’s representatives, MLAs, block presidents, and Panchayat Samiti members also participated in the meeting.

“The Panchayat level leaders could not be called on Friday but I have a virtual meeting scheduled with all the Gram Panchayat (GP) Pradhans on Saturday. The people of Malda and Murshidabad voted for us in the 2021 Assembly elections and the contribution of these 2 districts in making Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time has been immense,” Banerjee added.

“We want to continue the development for the people and keep this support base intact. We have also discussed drawbacks at the block level organisation. I am hopeful and confident that our candidates in both the seats will stand victorious, that too with a sound margin,” Banerjee further added.