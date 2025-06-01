Malda: Committee formed to facilitate voting for PwD electors

Malda: As per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in a significant step towards inclusive democracy, the District Election Officer of Malda has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at facilitating the active participation of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the electoral process. This initiative was formally discussed at a meeting held at the Malda Collectorate on Friday afternoon, with the presence of key district officials and stakeholders. A District Monitoring Committee on Accessible Election (DMCAE) has been constituted for the purpose. This body is responsible for overseeing the mapping of PwD electors polling station-wise, facilitating the enrolment of unregistered PwDs, ensuring accessible infrastructure at polling stations and incorporating PwD-specific sensitisation in election staff training.

The committee includes a diverse group of stakeholders — ranging from district officials and members of civil society to representatives from organisations working with disabled persons. It will meet monthly in the six months preceding elections and quarterly at other times. Special camps for enrolment, workshops for capacity-building and awareness campaigns are also part of the broader plan. The DMCAE will regularly report to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ensuring accountability and progress tracking. Malda District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania, emphasised the critical role of the Saksham App in registering PwD electors, highlighting the district’s commitment to ensuring that differently-abled citizens can vote with dignity and independence. A major component of the initiative involves the identification and marking of all PwD electors in the electoral roll, ensuring no eligible voter is left behind. Adding inspiration to the occasion was the participation of Tushar Pal, District PwD icon and a proud representative of India at the 2019 Special World Cup for differently-abled persons. His presence underscored the empowering message that every citizen, regardless of ability, deserves equal rights and opportunities in the democratic process. “We are to set a benchmark in electoral inclusion, reaffirming the principle that democracy must be accessible to all — regardless of physical ability. We shall be trying tirelessly,” Pal stated.