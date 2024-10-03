Malda College to install earthen pots on trees for birds

Malda: In an effort to combat the rapid loss of greenery and bird habitats in Malda city, Malda College has launched a project to create artificial nests for local birds. The initiative, titled “Let the Birds Return to Their Nests... Throughout Malda College,” was inaugurated on Wednesday by Manas Kumar Baidya, principal of the college.

As rapid and unplanned urbanisation continues in the English Bazar area, the construction of large apartment buildings has significantly impacted the environment, leading to the destruction of natural habitats and the displacement of thousands of birds. Recognising the urgent need to address this ecological crisis, the college’s Zoology and Botany departments, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit, has embarked on this ambitious project. The initiative aims to provide safe nesting sites for the displaced avian population by installing earthen Lakshmi pots — traditionally used in Indian households — on trees throughout the college campus. This creative approach not only serves as a habitat for the birds but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of the college grounds.

Principal Baidya said: “The importance of preserving biodiversity is enormous and the responsibility also lies with the educational institutions to lead by example. It is crucial that we restore the lost habitats of our feathered friends. This initiative not only supports the local ecosystem but also instills environmental awareness among students and the community.”

Students and faculty members actively participated in the event, showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability. They plan to monitor the nests regularly and conduct awareness programs to educate the public about the significance of protecting

bird habitats.

Malda College’s proactive approach serves as a model for other institutions to follow, reinforcing the message that everyone can contribute to environmental conservation. With the successful launch of this project, Malda College hopes to inspire similar efforts across the EBM area, ultimately fostering a more harmonious relationship between urban spaces and nature.