Malda college starts honours course in Santhali lang

Malda: This is the first time in North Bengal that an Honours course in Santhali language, Alchiki, has been introduced in Pakuahat Degree College of tribal-populated Bamongola Block in Malda. The state Higher Education department has given the green signal to start the course and the admission process is almost over. The students of Santhali community are happy with this initiative of the state government.



Habibpur, Bamangola, Gazole are the tribal dominated blocks of Malda district. The tribal youth have long been demanding to be taught in Santhali and to introduce honours courses in that language. Acknowledging the demands of the students, a few days ago, the authorities of Pakuahat Degree College proposed to the state department of Higher Education to introduce the course in the college. Sujan Ghosh, acting principal or teacher in-charge of the college, said: “Since this college is dominated by tribal students, the people of the area have been demanding the introduction of Santhali language honours course in the college for a long time. The Chief Minister responded to our application and waved a green signal to introduce Santhali language honours. From this year, the course has commenced but in absence of teachers on the subject, so far classes cannot be started. There are only 30

seats of which 28 have already been filled up.” Bisham Saren, one of the students, said:

“We are very happy that the course has been started in Santhali language for the first time in Pakuhat Degree College of Malda in whole North Bengal. The starting of regular classes will add more to our happiness.”