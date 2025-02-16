Malda cold storage owners seek GI tag for Pokhraj potatoes

Malda: The Malda Cold Storage Industry Owners’ Association has formally applied for Geographical Indication (GI) registration for the famed “Pokhraj” potato, a staple crop cultivated in the district for over 500 years. The request was submitted to the Patent Information Centre of the West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology, highlighting the economic and cultural importance of this variety.

According to the association, Pokhraj potatoes from Malda are distinguished by their high water content, making them particularly suitable for dishes like biryani. The variety is widely grown across the district, covering approximately 9,500 hectares and producing around 3,00,000 metric tons annually. Additionally, nearly 100 per cent of the potatoes stored in Malda’s cold storage facilities belong to this variety, further underscoring its significance to the region’s agricultural economy.

One of the key characteristics that set Pokhraj potatoes apart is their texture. While most potato varieties have a solidity of around 16 per cent, Pokhraj potatoes contain only 12 per cent, making them notably softer. This quality enhances their culinary versatility, contributing to their popularity among both households and commercial establishments. Furthermore, the relatively lower market price of Pokhraj potatoes ensures their affordability, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

The association emphasised that securing a GI tag for Pokhraj potatoes would greatly benefit local farmers and traders by increasing market demand and boosting exports. GI recognition would not only enhance the product’s branding but also protect it from imitation, thereby ensuring fair prices and long-term sustainability for the region’s agricultural stakeholders. Ujjwal Saha, president of the association, stated: “We have already applied for GI tags for Nawabganj and Ashapur brinjals, as well as Raskadambo and Kansat sweets. If we secure GI recognition for all these items, including Pokhraj potatoes, it will create significant new opportunities for Malda’s agricultural economy.” The appeal has been forwarded to relevant state and central government authorities for review and necessary action.