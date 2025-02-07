Malda: Cold storage initiative for potato preservation launched; token issued

Malda: In a bid to streamline the process of potato storage, the Malda Cold Storage Owner’s Association has begun a new initiative, inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and supported by the district administration. Under the directive of the District Magistrate, the process of issuing “token” (storage coupons) for storing potatoes started from the beginning of this month.

This initiative aims to address the past problems surrounding potato storage, with confusion arising from the earlier use of bonds. To prevent such issues this year, a coupon system has been introduced, which is expected to be more organised. Farmers will be able to collect bonds as per the specified date in the future.

It is reported that multiple cooperative societies, including the Adina Cooperative, are distributing ‘tokens’ to farmers across the district. Several cold storage units in Malda have been seeing a large number of farmers lining up since early morning to get their potatoes stored.

Ujjwal Saha, president of the Malda Cold Storage Industry Owners Association, stated: “The initiative is aimed at ensuring the proper storage of potatoes for all farmers in the district. In the coming months, these farmers will be able to store their produce in various cold storage facilities as per the established bonds.”