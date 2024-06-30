Malda: Class VIII student kidnapped for Rs 60L ransom

Malda: A Class VIII student of Boronagar Danga area under Kaliachak Police Station was allegedly kidnapped for ransom of Rs 60 lakh. The police started an investigation and arrested one in the incident though the 14-year-old abducted boy is yet to be rescued. The family and the villagers are in deep anxiety over the situation.



The father of the abducted boy, Enamul Hoque, has filed a complaint with the police against his brother and nephew for this. Hoque said: “My son went to the field to graze our goats at around 4.30 pm on Friday but didn’t return though the goats returned on their own.

We searched for him but in vain. We then received ransom calls asking for Rs 60 lakh for his release else they would kill my son.

I am merely a door-to-door vendor of readymade clothes, from where will I manage so much money. There’s a family dispute with my brother and sister over ancestral property so I filed a complaint against my brother and nephew.”

Meanwhile, in another incident three school students of Class IX drowned in the River Ganga at Birnagar under Baishnabnagar Police Station at around 9.30 am on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Akash Mondal (14), Krishna Saha (15) and Tushar Saha (14) of which only the body of Akash could be recovered from the river till Sunday afternoon. The search is still on for the others.

These students of Birnagar High School had reached the banks of the river in school uniform to bathe. The local fishermen hearing the cry of other students managed to save one though the others could not be found. A large contingent of police and disaster management personnel reached the spot and started the search with divers and speed boats.