Malda: Class V girl student abducted from English Bazar

Malda: A class V girl student of English Bazar went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday evening.



The family members of the girl suspect that their daughter has been abducted. The police launched an investigation and have detained a person.

On Monday evening, at around 6.30 pm the girl left her house to visit a temple in the locality. When the parents saw that she had not returned even after 7:30 pm, they launched a search for her. However, she remained untraceable.

“I searched for her at every possible place, including the houses of our relatives and her friends. Later we filed a complaint with the police. I want my girl back,” stated the father. “I suspect that she has been abducted,” the mother of the student said

The police, meanwhile, collected all the CCTV footage of the area.

An employee of the business run by the family of the missing girl had been detained by the police for questioning.