Malda: Class 8 student found dead in Bihar

Malda: Tension spread through Jagabandhutola in Malda’s Ratua on Thursday after the body of a missing Class 8 student was recovered from a well in neighbouring Bihar. The victim, 15-year-old Ankur Sarkar, went missing on Monday after leaving home to attend a wedding ceremony.

According to police sources, Ankur’s body was found the next day in a well at Vinodtola village under Amdabad Police Station in Bihar’s Katihar district. Following the discovery, Ankur’s family alleged that he had travelled to Bihar with three of his friends and that the trio had murdered him.

“We believe they killed my son and dumped his body in the well. He trusted them,” alleged Ankush’s father, Chandan Sarkar, demanding strict punishment. Acting on the complaint, officers from the Mahanandatola outpost under Ratua Police Station detained the three boys for questioning. Later, a team from Bihar’s Amdabad Police Station took custody of the detained trio on Friday and transported them to Bihar for investigation.