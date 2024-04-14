Malda: Civic volunteer returns missing wallet to elderly woman

Malda: In an instance of humanity and honesty, a civic volunteer returned cash to an elderly couple who lost the money in Malda Medical College and Hospital premises on Sunday.

An elderly man from Sahapur Shiv Mandir area under Malda Police Station is under treatment at MMCH with fever. On Sunday, his wife Sumita Singha lost her wallet containing Rs 3,500 meant for buying medicine for her husband. The civic volunteer on duty at MMCH found and returned the money to the lady in dire need of it. Like other days, civic volunteer Goutam Chowdhury of Khaskol area under English Bazar Police Station was working in front of the Emergency department of MMCH when he noticed a wallet.

On opening it, he found about Rs 3,500 cash. Later, it came to his notice that an elderly woman was crying at a distance. After hearing the entire incident from her, Chowdhury handed over the money along with the missing wallet. Chowdhury was also in news a year ago when he returned around Rs 8,000 to a patient who had lost it at MMCH.

Meanwhile, Sumita Singha, the elderly woman, said: “I can’t think that even today people with such honesty exist. I am very thankful to that civic volunteer working with Malda District Police who returned my money as I had to buy medicine for my ailing husband.” Chowdhury said: “I came to know that the money I found belonged to a lady, financially unsound, and I returned the money after checking everything. I felt very nice upon returning the money to that poor family in so much need of it.”