Malda: Charred body recovered in mango orchard

Malda: A horrifying incident unfolded in Malatipur of Chanchal in Malda when a charred corpse was spotted in a mango orchard. The incident, reported early Friday morning, has caused widespread panic in the Malatipur area of Chanchal-II Block, behind the BDO office.

According to local sources, residents noticed flames in the mango orchard early in the morning. On investigating, they found a half-burnt body engulfed in flames, with most of it reduced to ashes. Only the lower part of the body remained. Upon receiving the information, Chanchal police, led by IC Purnendu Kundu, rushed to the scene. The partially burnt body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. Saidul Alam Shaikh, a local, said: “As per the remains of dress, shoes and earrings, the body is of a woman who might have been raped and murdered by setting her on fire. The remains of blood at the spot also indicates that the crime might have been executed there. We have never seen such a horrific site.”

Initial investigations suggest that the victim might have been murdered and the body set on fire to destroy evidence. “We cannot confirm whether the body belongs to a woman or a man until the autopsy report comes in,” stated IC Kundu. The police have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the perpetrators behind this heinous act.