Malda: Chanchal to have office of ADI of secondary schools

Malda: An office of the Additional District Inspector (ADI) of Schools (Secondary) is going to be set up in Chanchal for the benefit of almost 100 high schools, madrasas and junior high schools of Chanchal subdivision. Teachers and non-teaching staff of Chanchal subdivision have been demanding this since long. Primarily, 3 rooms have been allocated in the former SDO office building near Chanchal College for setting up the office. The official inspection has been done and the office is expected to start functioning before October.



Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, MLA Chanchal recently wrote to the state education department regarding this. The department had then directed the district inspector of schools (DI) to find a suitable accommodation for the ADI office. After the successful inspection of the office, reports have been sent to the state education department for final approval.

The 4 blocks of Harishchandrapur and Chanchal are far away from English Bazaar where the only DI (Secondary) office of the district is located. The teachers and officials have to stay overnight when they need to visit the DI office. It takes up both time and money. Under these circumstances, the setting up of the office in Chanchal had become an utmost necessity. Pathak said, “Finally our efforts will take shape to help a huge number of educational institutes and the employees of the subdivision.” Nitin Singhania, DM Malda, said, “The ADI office will be functional as soon as we get the state approval in the matter.”