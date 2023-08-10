Malda: Chanchal sub-division gets new administrative building

Malda: Chanchal subdivision got a new administrative building that can house 8 departments. The initiative is aimed at bringing all the departments under one roof for the smooth execution of administrative work. A fund of Rs 10.5 crore was allocated for the project. The building was inaugurated on 9 August virtually by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Finally, the people of Chachal will get relief from having to visit different blocks for different departments. More departments will be incorporated in the building in future. The four-storied building has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD) for almost 4 years.

The sub-divisional administration along with the sub-divisional police office will now operate from the same building. Treasury, transport, food supply, Assistant Labour Commissioner office, and agri-mech are some of the departments to be housed in this building.

This move is aimed at saving government expenditure as some of these offices were earlier located in rented buildings.

Kallol Roy, SDO Chanchal, said, “The building has been constructed with a fund of almost 10.5 crores by the state government. Amenities like a lift, conference hall, help desk, canteen, parking, toilets, and purified drinking water are all available here. Within a month 8 departments will function from here and more will be shifted here later.”

Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, MLA Chanchal, said: “Our Chief Minister believes in taking services to the doorstep of the people. The idea here is to bring all departments under one roof to serve people better. This will greatly benefit the people of the Chanchal subdivision.”