Malda: If one asks what Malda is synonymous with, the spontaneous answer would be ‘mangoes.’ Keeping this in mind the Universal Durga Puja Festival Committee at Nat Mandir Hongso Giri Lane in English Bazar has come up with a unique theme celebrating the region’s famed mangoes. The pandal will be adorned with various mango-inspired decorations, aptly titled “The Tale of Mangoes,” capturing the essence of Malda’s rich mango culture.

Despite the conclusion of the mango season, visitors will still have the opportunity to indulge in Malda’s renowned varieties. A dedicated mango market will be set up within the pandal, allowing attendees to purchase their favourite mangoes at affordable prices. Varieties such as Fazli, Langra, Himsagar, Gopalbhog and Rani Pasand will be available, making it a delightful experience for mango lovers.

The committee has invested approximately Rs 2 lakh in this year’s celebrations, emphasising the significance of mangoes to the local economy and culture. Mangal Das, an official of the Puja committee, expressed the intention behind this theme. “Malda’s mangoes are world-famous. We aim to highlight this incredible fruit and create an engaging atmosphere for visitors. Many people come from outside the district to enjoy the festivities, and we want to share our mango heritage with them,” said Das.

The pandal is adorned with intricate designs that depict various mangoes in creative forms. Alongside the decorative elements, informational displays will educate visitors about the different types of mangoes grown in Malda, fostering a greater appreciation for this beloved fruit. In recent years, the Hongso Giri Lane Nat Mandir committee has gained recognition for its innovative themes, successfully drawing crowds and enhancing the festive spirit. With the “Tale of Mangoes” theme, the committee aims not only to celebrate Durga Puja but also to promote local agriculture and the significance of mangoes in Malda’s identity.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming festival, the combination of artistic creativity and cultural pride promises to make this year’s Durga Puja a memorable event. The mango market and themed decorations will undoubtedly attract many visitors, offering them a unique glimpse into Malda’s rich mango heritage, making the festival a feast for the senses.