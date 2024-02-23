Malda: BSF guns down smuggler

In an act of self defence, a BSF personnel fired on a gang of smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Charianatapur under Kaliachak Police Station on Friday early morning. The incident happened at around 4.30 am between the gates 17 and 18 of the border fencing.

About 200 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup were recovered from the spot by BSF. Two of the gang members with bullet injuries fled with others but later one succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified by the police as Anwar Hoque alias Dulal (19) of Ghoshtola area. The other injured is Kamirul Mia (30) of the same area. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

A gang of 10-12 smugglers approached the barbed wires on the border with the contraband items and the BSF jawan on duty tried to prevent them but the gang attacked him with sharp weapons. The gang from Bangladesh was also approaching the spot so the jawan opened fire to prevent the smuggling and save his life.