Malda: Body of missing woman found in corn field

Malda: The naked corpse of a missing woman was recovered from a corn field in the early hours of Thursday in Hamidpur Gram Panchayat under Mothabari Police Station. The police recovered the body and sent it to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated.



The deceased has been identified as Jalpana Mandal. The 25-year-old of Sreepur Colony area was a divorcee.

Biswajit Mondal, the elder brother of the deceased, said: “My sister went missing at 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening. Jalpana had gone to fetch a sickle and then disappeared. We searched all night but could not find her. On Thursday morning, we spotted her lying naked and dead in a corn field, one-and-a-half kilometres away from the house. Her body had multiple injury marks. There are scars on her chest. I think the miscreants killed my sister after raping her.”

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “Based on the complaint of the deceased’s father, one person has been detained for the time being. Whether any sexual assault had taken place can be determined only after we receive the post-mortem report.”