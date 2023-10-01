Malda: BJP-run Panchayat accused of biased relief distribution among flood-affected

Malda: The flood affected people of Battali village in Bamongola block have accused the BJP-run Chandpur Gram Panchayat (GP) of distributing relief materials with a bias to the BJP supporters only.



On Saturday, they staged a protest accusing the BJP of politics over relief distribution. However, the administrative officials have made it clear that politics will not be tolerated in the distribution of relief.

Hasnat Ali, Joint BDO of Bamongola Block, Rajita Kisku, Karmadhakshya of Women, Children and Relief department and Health department officials visited the inundated villages by the Punarbhava River water with tarpaulins, dry food and filtered drinking water.

Around 15 villages of Chandpur, Gobindpur-Maheshpur and Jagadalla GPs of Bamangola block have been affected by the water of Punarbhava river. Of this, Chandpur Gram Panchayat suffered the worst. The water of Punarbhava river has breached the village roads at about 65 points.

As a result, villages are isolated, including government institutions like high schools, primary schools, sub-health centers. Many of the victims complained the Panchayat of indulging in politics.

Ushul Biswas, a resident of Battali village, said: “Pradhan of BJP Panchayats are delivering relief to the homes of their party supporters in the dark of night. We are not being given relief because we are not affiliated to the political party.”

Another villager Swapna Mandal requested the administration to distribute relief directly. She said: “If the administration gives direct relief, there will be no nepotism. These public representatives belong to political parties. They will give relief to their supporters only.”

Rajita Kisku of Trinamool Congress said: “We are giving relief to people without judging from which party they belong.

Now is not the time for politics. However, BJP-led Panchayats are playing politics over relief also.”

Papia Sarkar, the Pradhan of Chandpur Gram Panchayat against whom the allegations have been levelled, said: “It was late in the evening to bring relief from the block office so I distributed relief at night.

Relief is being given without seeing the party colour. Cooked food is being distributed to the villagers.”

Raju Kundu, BDO Bamongola, said: “No irregularities will be tolerated with relief. Relief is being distributed among the villagers in boats by the block administration.”