Malda BJP leader joins TMC

Kolkata: Matiur Rahaman, a BJP leader from Malda who had also contested in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Harishchandrapur, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday.

After joining TMC at its party office in the city, Rahaman said that he switched camp and joined the ruling party to be a part of the development works carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. He was handed over the party flag in the presence of TMC leader Bratya Basu and Nadimul Haque at Trinamool Bhavan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahaman led the BJP to second place in terms of votes in a Congress stronghold. Bratya Basu on his joining, said: “I am sure that the common people did not vote for the BJP. Rahaman had brought the BJP to second place with his charisma.”

Rahaman said: “There were no proper roads, drinking water in Bengal 14-15 years ago. Everything happened after Mamata Banerjee came to power. I have joined TMC to be a part of the development.”