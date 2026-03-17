Malda BJP leader accused of tearing ‘boycott BJP’ posters outside Shashi Panja’s house

Malda: A political controversy erupted after a video allegedly showing a BJP leader from Malda tearing posters reading “Boycott BJP” outside the residence of state minister Shashi Panja in Kolkata went viral on social media.



According to sources, the person seen in the viral video has been identified as Tarashankar Roy, a BJP member of the Malda Zilla Parishad and president of the North Malda BJP youth wing. The incident reportedly took place near Girish Park in Kolkata when BJP supporters were heading towards the Brigade rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 14.

The posters carrying the message “Boycott BJP” had allegedly been put up near the residence of minister Shashi Panja. In the viral footage, Roy is seen tearing down the posters placed along the roadside. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering strong reactions from various political circles.

Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that when local party workers protested against the removal of the posters, BJP supporters allegedly attacked them.

They further claimed that stones were thrown at the minister’s house, breaking window panes and damaging property. There were also allegations that some individuals attempted to forcefully enter the house during the incident. A source from the district police said: “The accused leader has been identified and efforts are underway to locate him. Cases have been registered in both Kolkata and Malda in connection with the incident.”

Police teams reportedly conducted search operations in several areas of Malda, including Habibpur, the native area of the accused leader. However, as of Sunday night, his whereabouts were still unknown.

Reacting to the incident, Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughna Singh Verma said: “People will not accept such acts of political violence.

Those responsible must be arrested immediately.”