Malda BJP candidate faces Rs 97 cr scam allegations

Malda: A political controversy has erupted ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Malda, with allegations of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 97 crore against BJP MLA and candidate Gopal Chandra Saha.



The funds were reportedly sanctioned under the Eklavya Model Residential School project, initiated by the Union Education Ministry to promote education among tribal communities.

According to allegations, the construction contract for the project in

Tripura was awarded to Satyadeb Saha Construction, headed by Saha’s wife, Jyotsna Saha, allegedly facilitated through Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. Critics claim that the project has no physical existence and accuse Saha of misappropriating central funds.

Refuting the charges, Gopal Chandra Saha said: “I have not misused any funds.

Those making these allegations will not be able to prove them.”

Trinamool Congress Old Malda block president Sudipta Roy launched a sharp attack, stating: “While the Prime Minister speaks of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Saha believes in ‘Sabka Sarvanash, Apna Vikas’.

He has failed to develop the area despite holding power for five years.”

With elections approaching, the issue has intensified political tensions in

Malda Constituency.