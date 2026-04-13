Malda bids tearful farewell to BSF jawan martyred in Manipur; AITC slams Centre

Malda: A wave of grief swept through Mothabari’s Bhajantola village in Malda district on Sunday as hundreds of people gathered to bid a tearful farewell to BSF jawan Mithun Mondal (34), who was martyred in militant firing in Manipur.

Mondal, a constable of the 170 Battalion of the Border Security Force, was on patrol duty in Manipur’s Ukhrul district when he was shot by unidentified assailants on Friday evening. According to family sources, they first received a call informing them that he had been critically injured, followed shortly by confirmation of his death.

The incident has also sparked strong political reactions. The All India Trinamool Congress condemned the Centre over the security situation in Manipur, echoing its criticism in a sharply worded social media post.

All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) posted on X: “People of Bengal are paying the price of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s utter incompetence in Manipur! A brave BSF jawan from Malda has been killed in militant firing during patrol in Manipur. He leaves behind a grieving wife and two young children. Manipur has been burning for the last three years, yet the BJP’s entire focus remains on winning elections by hook or crook. Now, even the lives of our sons from Bengal are being sacrificed to protect the image of Modi. It’s time to take accountability instead of staying permanently in election mode. Protect our people or resign.”

His mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were brought to his native village on Sunday. BSF and police officials paid their last respects with full state honours, including a ceremonial gun salute. The village resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Shaheed Mithun Mondal Amar Rahe,” as grieving residents gathered in large numbers.

Emotional scenes unfolded as Mondal’s father, Montu Mondal, mother, wife Sulekha Mondal (26), and their two young children broke down. “My son sacrificed his life for the country. He was the only earning member. I urge the government to provide a job to my daughter-in-law so that the family can survive,” his father said. Mondal had joined the BSF nearly nine years ago and was the eldest son in a farming family.