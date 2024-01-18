Malda: Benefits worth over Rs 2 cr to be distributed during ‘Shramik Mela’

Malda is going to distribute benefits worth Rs 2 crore 19 lakh among labourers during the ‘Shramik Mela’ to be held from January 17 to 18 at the Setumore Ground in Sahapur Gram Panchayat (GP) under Malda Police Station. The beneficiaries have been registered in the Karmasathi-Parijayee Shramik Portal of the state government to receive the benefits.

A total of 613 registered beneficiaries will get financial assistance from the Government of West Bengal under different schemes. A sum of Rs 1,58,50,000 has been allocated for distribution among the families of deceased workers. In this, the bereaved families will get Rs 2 lakh each in case of accidental death of the worker and Rs 50,000 for natural death.

Further, Rs 56,44,369 has been allocated for a total of 325 beneficiaries under Bhabisya-Nidhi scheme. A total of 28 families will also get pension from this platform of an amount of Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 as per the norms. A sum of Rs 3,12,090 will be disbursed under this benefit.Two workers who endured partial or full disability while working will also be given financial assistance. Rs 1 lakh has been allotted for the scheme.

The district administration has also taken this opportunity to register more labourers on the Karmasathi Portal using the gathering in the fair. The families of labourers working outside the state or country can also register their working family members with the help of the officials deployed in the fair by producing testimonials.

The fair was inaugurated in the presence of Lipika Barman Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad and Piyush Salunkhe, additional district magistrate (general) with other people’s representatives and government officials.

Salunkhe said: “We have already registered over 3 lakh labourers in the portal. Different platforms are being used to register those who still remained outside the database. Once a labourer gets himself registered, he or she will get all the government assistance whether in state or outside.”