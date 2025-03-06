Malda: Beneficiary alleges extortion and assault over housing scheme

Malda: A shocking case of alleged extortion and assault over the Banglar Awas Yojana has surfaced in Debinagar, under the Rishipur Gram Panchayat of Habibpur Police Station in Malda. A local beneficiary, Sarian Chowdhury, has accused BJP’s Panchayat member Govinda Chowdhury and his associates of demanding Rs 20,000 as a bribe and later assaulting him when he refused to pay an additional Rs 10,000.

According to Sarian Chowdhury, his name was listed under the housing scheme, but soon after, the local BJP Panchayat member and his supporters allegedly demanded Rs 20,000, threatening to remove his name if he failed to pay. Fearing the consequences, he sold his goat to arrange the amount and handed it over.

After receiving the first installment of Rs 60,000, he began constructing his house. However, he claimed that the same group demanded another Rs 10,000, which he refused to pay. In response, he was allegedly brutally assaulted on Tuesday by the Panchayat member and his associates. Following the incident, he filed a written complaint at Habibpur Police Station, seeking justice.

The incident sparked outrage in the area. State minister for Irrigation and North Bengal Development, Sabina Yeasmin, condemned the attack, stating: “No matter which party is involved, the law will take its course. The administration will take necessary action after the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from Malda North, denied the allegations, saying: “BJP does not take bribes; Trinamool does.

The people know this.” BJP’s Govinda Chowdhury also dismissed the accusations, calling them a political conspiracy by Trinamool to weaken their stronghold.

Local Trinamool leaders, however, lashed out at the BJP, accusing them of extortion and oppression of the poor. Habibpur block TMC president Kuntal Murmu said: “The BJP government at the Centre gives nothing to the people. Instead, their local leaders are extorting money from beneficiaries of Bengal’s schemes. This will not be tolerated.”

The police have initiated an investigation into the case.