Malda begins recruitment process of around 1K workers

Malda: Malda has started the process of recruitment of around 1,000 workers in Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). The government portal to apply online has been open since Friday. The recruitment of ICDS staff in Malda had stopped since 2009 due to legal complications, including cases in the High Court.

After overcoming all the complications, the district Social Welfare department of Malda issued a recruitment notification for about 1,000 vacancies. Anindya Sarkar, additional district magistrate (development) who is in-charge of the concerned department, said: “A large number of vacancies have been created. We have started the recruitment process and received online applications from Friday. Applications can be made till March 31 free-of-cost.”

Anganwadi assistants can also apply for promotion. About 171 women will be appointed as Anganwadi workers in the district. There are 768 vacancies for Anganwadi Assistant posts. Recruitment for these two posts will be through written and oral tests. Also, about 539 women will be promoted as Anganwadi workers from the post of assistants.

Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, member of the recruitment committee of the district Social Welfare department and MLA of Chanchal, said: “This recruitment process was closed in Malda for about 14 years. Women who have passed Higher Secondary examination will get this job opportunity. The district administration has already published the notification for this job for women. The age limit for the posts is between 18 and 35 years.

Applicants must be residents of Malda. One can apply only for the vacancies of one’s residential block. This recruitment will be done on the posts of Anganwadi workers and assistants.”