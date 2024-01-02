Malda begins distributing benefits to over 4L people

Malda: Malda has started distributing benefits to the people who applied in the 8th phase of the Duare Sarkar (DS). Malda secured the second spot among the districts in Bengal in recording average footfall of the beneficiaries. A total of 6,56,886 people visited the 3890 Duare Sarkar camps organised during the 8th phase.



The total 4,35,393 applications received in this edition of DS camps are being processed now and benefits will be provided with the applicants during the same number of camps organised during the receipt of applications.

In this phase, the district administration extended its outreach to the remotest of places either by organising a conventional camp or by sending mobile camps.

The officials concerned consider this extra footfall than the 7th edition is the result of this outreach initiative. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The service delivery of 36 types against the applications has started today.

Our average footfall is 142 which is the second highest in the state after Kolkata. We went to the places difficult to reach in this phase and thus recorded a huge number of visitors to these camps.” Malda has 2,44,921 beneficiaries who came to DS camps for applying in Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, the highest followed by Lakshmir Bhandar applicants of 67,972. Old age pension related applicants also came in huge number, 64,889 in total. Over 18,000 applicants also visited to register themselves as

migrant workers.