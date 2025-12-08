Malda: B’deshi man held with fake currency

Malda: Security agencies are on high alert after two major back-to-back operations in Malda exposed the resurgence of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) networks and the continued dominance of narcotics trafficking along the India-Bangladesh border.

In the first incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Razzowan (34), at the Mahadipur International Land Port with Rs 19,500 in counterfeit Indian currency. Razzowan, a resident of Khariyal village under Monaksha Union in Chapainawabganj district, had entered India on a valid passport and visa. The BSF apprehended him during routine naka checking and later handed him over to English Bazar Police Station. During interrogation, he claimed he had unknowingly received the fake notes while exchanging Bangladeshi taka for Indian rupees at Sonamasjid Panama Port.

In another operation, Kaliachak Police conducted a raid at Balugram, Mojampur, recovering 4.350 kg of suspected brown sugar, valued at over Rs 4 crore. The contraband, packed in four polypackets, was found near the house of one Sukchand Sheikh, while the accused fled from the spot. The police also seized a motorcycle. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Malda, Avijit Banerjee, said: “Such raids will continue to uproot these crimes. All angles are being probed.” Separately, police seized almost 100 g brown sugar near Gour Malda Railway Station and arrested Amirul Sk (55) and Babar Sk (35) of Baishnabnagar.