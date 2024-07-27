Malda: Attendance in univ drops due to panic

Malda: An uneasy calm engulfed the University of Gour Banga (UGB) campus on Friday, the day after the incident when a former student suddenly attacked and wounded a girl of the second semester with a knife and tried to kill himself later. An undercurrent of panic seems prevalent with the daily attendance drastically dropping on Friday.



The UGB authorities have increased surveillance at the University gates. No outsider is being allowed without signing the visitor’s book. Even the identity cards of the students are being checked meticulously at the gates. Pabitra Chatterjee, vice-chancellor of UGB, along with some other teachers talked to students as a

confidence building measure while advising them about keeping safe.

Chatterjee said: “A helpline number has been made functional by the security in charge of the UGB campus. It is also advised that students stay in groups instead of being alone. The authorities will take up the role of a friend of the students in any of their difficulties.”

Meanwhile, the wounded students are in the critical care unit of Malda Medical College and Hospital from Thursday. Both have undergone surgery. The university authorities along with the V-C visited MMCH to inquire about the condition of the duo.