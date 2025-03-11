Malda: Attempted sexual assault on minor girl sparks tension

Malda: A shocking incident has emerged from Jadupr II Gram Panchayat (GP) in Malda, under the jurisdiction of the English Bazar Police Station. A minor girl has accused Achin Mondal, son of Trinamool Congress (TMC)-elected Panchayat member Archana Mondal, of attempting to sexually assault her.

Mondal, who works as a supervisor for the 100-day work scheme, allegedly entered the girl’s house under the pretense of assisting with the government’s housing scheme and then tried to sexually assault her.

The victim’s cries alerted villagers, who rushed to the spot, but the accused managed to escape. Following the incident, the girl’s family lodged a complaint at the English Bazar Police Station. Since then, Achin Mondal

is at large. The case has triggered outrage in the area, with local residents demanding strict action against him.

In response, TMC leaders have distanced themselves from the accused, asserting that no one will be protected if found guilty. Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly criticised the ruling party, alleging that the incident is a reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Archana Mondal, the accused’s mother, has defended her son, claiming he is innocent. Both the minor and her mother said that the accused molested and attempted to rape the victim when she was searching for testimonials on demand of the accused. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, TMC leader and Chairman of English Bazar Municipality, stated: “If a person commits such a heinous crime, he should not be spared.

The police will investigate and if the accused is found guilty, he should be penalised as per law.”

On the other hand, BJP’s South Malda General Secretary, Amlan Bhaduri, condemned the incident and said: “This is another example of the unsafe environment for women in Bengal. Whom should people trust when such acts are committed under the guise of

government work?”