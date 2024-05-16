Malda: At least 11 dead in lightning strikes, CM condoles

Malda: A sudden change in weather in Malda resulted in thunderstorms claiming at least 11 lives from lightning strikes in different parts of the district. The death toll includes 4 students and 2 women as per the last report. About four others are reported injured from lightning strikes.



Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on X: “My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and I pray for their swift recovery. Our district administration is working tirelessly to provide all necessary support to the affected. We will do everything in our capacity to assist those in need.”

The day started on a very hot and humid note but at around 3.15 pm, thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds suddenly broke out. Most of the deaths occurred while picking mangoes in the orchards. The district administration is taking stock of the situation and initiating necessary action.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The administration is keeping a close watch on the whole situation. The death compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be processed at the earliest and will be distributed to the bereaved families by Friday. Whatever possible for the injured will be done by the district administration.”

The IMD has issued a “yellow” warning for thunderstorms on May 19 and 20 for Malda.