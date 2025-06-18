Malda: Arms & drugs syndicates busted, 4 held

Malda: In a significant blow to organised crime, the Malda Police conducted multiple successful operations busting both arms and drug rackets operating in the region. Four individuals were arrested in separate incidents under the Kaliachak Police Station area, leading to the seizure of illegal firearms, ammunition and a large quantity of suspected brown sugar.

A team from the Kaliachak Police Station raided Mozompur Idgahapara Lichi Garden and arrested Manirul Islam (52) of Balugram Mozompur. A cache of illegal arms and ammunition was seized from his possession. Seized items include four improvised automatic firearms with magazines, two improvised pipe guns, one magazine loaded with eight 7.65 mm bullets, an ammunition box containing twenty 8 mm rounds, and seven

additional 8 mm bullets.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the arms were likely meant for a drug syndicate operating out of Kaliachak,” said a senior police officer. Authorities are probing deeper into possible links between arms and narcotics networks in the region.

In a parallel operation, the police apprehended Hazra Begam (45) of Rampur, Jamalpur Gogri (Khagaria, Bihar), near Farm Gate Aambazar on the Malda–Siliguri Bypass under English Bazar police station. She was caught

carrying 415 grams of suspected brown sugar in four packets. The substance was reportedly being transported from Kaliachak to Bihar.

Golapganj IC police arrested two more individuals — Sahadat Hossain (32) of Rajnagar Model and Anuarul Islam (43) of Amlitola — at Sultanganj College More with 306 grams of suspected brown sugar and a motorcycle.

“These back-to-back crackdowns indicate a deeply rooted arms-drug nexus,” a senior official stated. All accused are in custody, and separate cases have been initiated for further investigation.