Malda: Ancient silver coins unearthed while planting potatoes

Malda: A group of eight labourers came across a set of ancient silver coins while planting potatoes in a field at Atgama village of Pandua Gram Panchayat under Gazole Police Station, on Wednesday afternoon. The discovery took place around 3 pm on November 6, when the workers were busy preparing the land for cultivation.

The labourers noticed something unusual while digging the soil and soon realised that they had uncovered several old silver coins. The workers, surprised by the find, immediately reported the incident to the local authorities. By 10 am, a team from the local police station arrived at the site and secured the coins for further investigation.

In total, 16 silver coins were recovered from the field. The coins are believed to be of historical significance, likely dating back to ancient times of Sultani or Pal period, although further analysis is required to determine their exact origin and age. Local authorities have begun an inquiry into the discovery and experts from the Archaeological department are expected to examine the coins in detail.

Sarwar Aman Chowdhury, headmaster of Kanchantar High School and an archeological enthusiast, said: “The coins are possibly of Sultani period with Arabic inscriptions on them and made of silver. No doubt they have great archeological value and must be preserved to be checked by trained archeologists.

These coins are witnesses of the trade and commerce of that period.”