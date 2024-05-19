‘Malda among 12 dengue hotspot districts’

Malda: Training of health workers has begun in Malda district in advance. The district is among the 12 districts labelled dengue hotspots by the state Health department. This year, the Meteorological Department has also predicted early monsoons — to arrive 15 days ahead of schedule. Not leaving anything to chance, the state Health department has issued early warning guidelines on dengue before the onset of monsoon.

Special vigilance is being kept on Kaliachak, Sujapur, Ratua, Manikchak, Harishchandrapur blocks along with the two municipality areas of English Bazar and Old Malda.

Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), said: “The health workers of every health centre, sub-health centre, Hospital and Medical College are being given training to combat dengue in Malda.

Six expert doctors from Kolkata have come to Malda for this training.”

Almost every year, Malda district suffers from dengue outbreaks. The impact of this vector-borne disease is very high during the rainy season. However, the activity of the Health department and sensitising public awareness has greatly reduced the number of affected.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality, said: ‘’Dengue outbreak has occurred in EBM area in 2003 as well. However, no deaths occurred. Our health workers have gone door-to-door and conducted surveillance. The residents have also been made aware about the disease and the precautions and remedies.

This year we have also made arrangements to train the health workers before the arrival of monsoon at the initiative of the district Health department. Training of health workers in phases is going on for a few days.”