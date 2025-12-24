Malda all set to host star-studded ‘Christmas and New Year’ carnival

Malda: Malda is all set to host a grand Christmas and New Year carnival, being organised by the English Bazar Municipality (EBM). With preparations in full swing, the festive spirit has already gripped the municipal area.

The carnival will be held under the English Bazar Municipality at the grounds beside Vivekananda Yuva Abas. Streets across Malda are being transformed with colourful illumination, decorative gateways and Christmas trees of various hues. Specially designed stages, food courts and selfie zones are being set up to attract visitors.

To ensure maximum outreach, giant LED screens will broadcast live performances from the main venues, Town Hall and Foara More. A fund of Rs 15 lakhs has been allotted by the EBM and the rest will come from donations.

EBM chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said: “This year’s carnival will be bigger and more inclusive.

This is the seventh year of such a celebration. Along with local talents, we are presenting a strong line-up of renowned singers to entertain people of all age groups.”

The updated list of artists performing during the English Bazar carnival includes Salman Ali on December 25, Arunita Kanjilal on December 26, Manoshi Ghosh on December 27, Fakira band on December 28, Nakash Aziz on December 29, Senjuti Das on December 30, Albert Kabo on December 31, and Javed Ali on January 1.

Vice Chairperson Sumala Agarwal thanked residents for their cooperation, stating: “The entire area has been beautifully decorated. We are confident that this carnival will be a visual and cultural treat for everyone.”

With thousands of locals and tourists expected to attend, Malda’s Christmas–New Year carnival is poised to mark a vibrant and memorable beginning to 2026.