Malda ‘Alchiki-medium’ school set to revive with appointment of 12 teachers

Malda: In a major boost to tribal-language education in Malda, the district’s only Alchiki-medium institution—Thukrabari Alchiki High School—is set for a much-needed revival. The school is awaiting final approval from the state’s finance department for the appointment of 12 full-time teachers, a move that officials say will transform the learning environment.

District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Banibrata Das, who visited the school on Saturday along with a team of education officials, confirmed: “We have already sent the approval file for 12 teachers to the Finance department. Once the green signal comes, appointments will begin without delay.”

During the visit, the officials interacted with students, parents and local residents. A significant highlight was a live video call facilitated between the villagers and Joint Director of the state School Education department, Mahadev Soren, who assured government support. “We stand by the school and will ensure all necessary resources are provided,” Soren said to the villagers.

Parent Kumita Soren, whose son studies at the school, expressed hope: “This school is our children’s future. If the infrastructure improves, it will be a blessing for all of us.”

Established as a junior school in 2019 in Jatradanga village, Thukrabari Alchiki School received high school status in 2024. At present, around 80 students from classes VI to X attend classes in the building of a nearby Alchiki primary school due to lack of infrastructure. Only two primary school teachers are currently teaching high school classes.

Officials also acknowledged issues such as lack of classrooms, benches, books and a dedicated mid-day meal kitchen. “We’ll ensure classes begin in the new building soon,” Banibrata Das added. Textbooks will be arranged from neighbouring districts, and infrastructure proposals will be submitted to the local Zilla Parishad.