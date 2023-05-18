Malda admin to take steps to boost tourism

malda: The district administration of Malda has decided to take several measures to promote tourism. The steps were decided after discussion with different stakeholders.



Improvements in hotel and home stay services; using folk art forms; restarting Light and Sound in Gaur and Adina; introducing mango and litchi tourism are some of the major actions to be taken.The construction of a restroom for the people traveling to and fro over Indo-Bangladesh border through Mahadipur has also been proposed to the district administration by the merchant chamber of commerce, Malda.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda, said: “After a fruitful discussion with the chamber of commerce, hotel and homestay owners, trained guides in a meeting, various steps have been decided upon for the promotion of tourism in Malda. We would facilitate tours of mango and litchi orchards. Guides have also been trained. Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has also been approached to start the Light and Sound in Gaur and Adina.”

The tourism and hotel industry faced a huge loss during COVID-19 pandemic situation. Now a boost in this sector is the need of the hour, stated traders. Such steps to promote tourism and the hospitality industry in Malda will certainly bear fruits, feel the industry person.Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Chamber of Commerce, said: “All the stakeholders were called in the meeting on Wednesday afternoon in the Collectorate building. Trained guides, folk art forms like Gambhira for the recreation of the tourists, Light and Sound in historical places of Gour and Adina are certain to attract tourists to Malda. The chambers will construct the restroom with toilet, baby feeding and changing room.