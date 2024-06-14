Malda admin taking multiple steps to counter dengue spread

Malda: To prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria, the Malda district administration has been taking diverse actions in different fields either by executing cleanliness drives or creating awareness through schools, ICDS centres and village markets. The number of those affected by these diseases are slowly creeping up in the district.



The migrant labourers returning to the district with an infection are under the scanner. The health officials have been sensitised over the situation and the Panchayats with the civic bodies have also started taking measures to nip the situation in the bud.

A total of 142 dengue-affected people have been detected in the district. Kaliachak 1,2,3 and English Bazar blocks are found to have the most number of

the affected.

In a door-to-door campaign, the health workers have been creating mass awareness. Several cleanliness drives are being taken in Panchayats and the wards of municipalities of the district.

Health camps have been set up at Railway stations to monitor migrant labourers. A three-day extensive programme from June 11 to 13 was taken up by the district administration.

This programme included dengue awareness generation programme among ICDS children and mothers and eradication programme of dengue was held on June 11.

On June 12, a dengue awareness generation programme was conducted among school children through a rally, sit and draw competition on the dengue theme. Besides, intensified cleaning and scrap collection programmes at different market places, village haats were also conducted.

The last day of the drive was meant for dengue awareness at all religious places, brick fields, construction sites and among all SHG members.

All ICDS centres, government hospitals, health centres, schools, market places and haats, religious places, Gram sansad areas were covered under the initiative.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We are taking all the possible steps in an organised and planned manner to stop the advancement of vector-borne diseases. We shall act as per the health directorate advisory. “