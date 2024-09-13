Malda admin steps in to aid injured youth

Malda: In a compassionate response to a dire situation, the Malda district administration has intervened to assist Rahim Ali, a young man from Bahar village under Harishchandrapur Police Station, who has been suffering from severe injuries. Rahim, who sustained multiple fractures in a car accident 3 months ago, had exhausted his family’s savings and even sold land to cover initial treatment costs amounting to approximately Rs 10 lakh.



Despite their efforts, Rahim’s condition remained critical due to insufficient funds for further treatment, leaving him bedridden. His father, Taj Mohammad, has been desperately seeking financial help from local authorities and residents. The situation prompted District Magistrate Nitin Singhania to take immediate action. Singhania personally arranged for Rahim’s admission to the trauma care

department of Malda Medical College and Hospital and provided a Swasthya Sathi card to Rahim’s younger brother for emergency support.

Taj Mohammad, father of the youth, said: “The treatment had stopped as we did not have a Swasthya Sathi card. I have nothing left to sell except the house where I live with 3 sons. Now he will get the required treatment in MMCH.

We are grateful that the DM has helped us in this crisis.” Singhania said: “We want to bring everyone under the cover of government schemes so that they can be benefitted.”