Malda: Accused in TMC leader Dulal Sarkar’s murder case surrenders

Malda: Nearly seven months after the broad daylight murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dulal alias Babla Sarkar, the prime accused, Bablu Yadav, finally surrendered before the Malda District Court on Friday around 11 am, according to court sources.

On January 2, Councillor Babla Sarkar of Ward 22 under the English Bazar Municipality was shot dead in broad daylight in the Mahanandapally area of his own ward. Eyewitnesses reported that armed assailants chased and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. The murder sent shockwaves across the district and prompted a high-level investigation.

Several names, including former TMC leader Narendra Nath Tiwari, surfaced as suspects in the case. While police arrested most of the accused, Bablu Yadav managed to evade arrest and allegedly took shelter in Bihar. Authorities declared him “wanted” and even announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to his capture.

Speaking to the media after the surrender, Bablu Yadav’s lawyer Tridib Sanyal said: “My client surrendered voluntarily. He wants a fair trial and has full faith in the judicial system.”

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated on X: “My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor. I am sad and hugely shocked after knowing about the incident. The culprits must be booked immediately. I am so shocked and sad that I do not know how to convey my condolences to the bereaved family. May God give Chaitali strength to survive and fight the battle.”

Banerjee had criticised the role of the Superintendent of Police for withdrawing Sarkar’s security despite previous life threats and past instances of shooting attempts on him in 2007. English Bazar witnessed an outpouring of grief as thousands gathered to bid farewell to TMC leader Dulal Sarkar (Babla). His mortal remains, draped in the party flag, were taken from Malda Medical College and Hospital to his home in Mahanandapally, receiving tributes at various locations, including the TMC office, district sports association and municipality.

Leaders like Firhad Hakim and Gautam Deb paid their respects, alongside grieving family members and supporters. Streets were lined with emotional citizens, shedding tears for their beloved leader, known for his kindness and dedication. The final journey to Sadullapur crematorium turned into a heartfelt tribute to an unforgettable figure.