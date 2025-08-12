Malda: About Rs 2.5 cr brown sugar seized

Malda: In a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations, police and special task forces seized 2.8 kg of brown sugar valued at around Rs 2.5 crore in Malda district, leading to multiple arrests and the busting of an alleged interstate smuggling network.

The first seizure took place at Sujapur, Kaliachak, between 12:15 am and 12:55 am, when the officer in-charge of Golapganj Outpost seized 520 grams of brown sugar on Saturday. The accused, Mohammad Rajikul Islam of Moheshpur, was arrested on the spot.

In a second operation, Kaliachak Police Station, with CMG and Kolkata STF support, recovered 1.539 kg of brown sugar from Natibpur, Jalalpur.

Two persons—Samad Sheikh (20) of Sasani and Samima Aktari (30) of Sayedpur Mirjapur—were arrested. The alleged supplier, Mohammad Salam Sk (32) of Maheshpur Gosaitola, was identified.

The third raid, at Rathbari in English Bazar, yielded 800 grams of brown sugar. Accused Sahadat Hossain (30) was arrested. Supplier Salam, already in custody, was again linked, along with receivers from Araria, Bihar.