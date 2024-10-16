Malda: About 800 persons join TMC

Malda: Members from the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress crossed over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a joining programme organised at Meherapur Gangadhar High School in Malda. Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department along with district Trinamool president Abdur Rahim Boxi and Kaliachak-II Block president Firoz Sheikh, attended the event, highlighting the party’s growing influence in the region.

During the event, it was announced that 800 individuals, including owners and workers from 28 jaggery factories in the Gangaprasad area, joined the Trinamool Congress. This surge in membership reflects a shift in political allegiance, showcasing the ruling party’s appeal amid a competitive political landscape.

The leaders emphasised unity and development, promising to address local issues and enhance community welfare. Aijur Rahaman who defected to TMC from Congress, said: “Around 800 people of 4 GPs from various political parties inspired by Mamata Banerjee have joined TMC. We shall carry on whatever responsibility the party will entrust us.”