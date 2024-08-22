Malda: About 500 Congress workers, 3 Panchayat Samiti members defect to Trinamool

Malda: Giving a big dent to the Congress camp in Harishchandrapur II Block in Malda, about 500 workers with 3 Panchayat Samiti members of the party switched to Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of Tajmul Hossain, Minister of State for Textiles. This joining programme was held in the premises of Milangarh Sadia High Madrasa on Wednesday evening.



The defected members of Harishchandrapur II Panchayat Samiti are Arjaul Alam, Akmal Hossain and Jharna Bibi who have claimed to join TMC after being inspired by the developmental works in Bengal.

Tajmul Hossain said: “It’s great to have these 3 leaders who won the Panchayat elections with a heavy margin join hands with us. They could not get the honour they deserve in Congress. These 3 members and the other workers are very impressed with our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her dedication to the state. We heartily welcome all of them.”

Alfazuddin, husband of Jharna Bibi, said: “We have fought for Congress a lot but we could not serve our society from the Congress. Those who were our leadership of the Congress were working on their own and selling the work to others for money instead of giving it to us. So we shifted to TMC to join the path of development. We also want to

serve people.”