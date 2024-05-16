Malda: About 11 dead in lightning strikes, CM condoles deaths

Malda: A sudden change in weather in Malda resulted in thunderstorms claiming at least 11 lives from lightning strikes in different parts of the district. The death toll includes 4 students and 2 women as per the last report. About four others are reported injured from lightning strikes.



Thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds suddenly broke out over Malda around 3.15 pm on Thursday, which had started on a very hot and humid note. Most of the deaths occurred while picking mangoes in the orchards. The district administration is taking stock of the situation and initiating necessary action.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on X: “My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and I pray for their swift recovery. Our district administration is working tirelessly to provide all necessary support to the affected. We will do everything in our capacity to assist those in need.”

About 3 persons, including a student, died in Sahapur. They were struck by lightning while picking mangoes in the orchard while on a tiling job. The deceased were Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mridha (16) and Manojit Mandal (21). One Dipankar Mandal was injured.

Atul Mandal (65), a resident of Haddatola in Manikchak, died from lightning strike. He was in-charge of an orchard and died there. Sheikh Sabrul (11) of Nihalutola in Chowki Mirdadpur died while picking mangoes. Another minor, Rana Shaikh (8) died in Manikchak. Class XI student Asit Saha (19) died in a mango orchard in Adina. Sumitra Mandal (45) while harvesting paddy in Ratua Block. Pankaj Mandal (23) died in English Bazar.

In the Kustia area of Harishchandrapur, a couple, Nayan aged 23 years and Priyanka Roy aged 20 died while working in the jute field. Two others, including a housewife, were injured in the lightning strike. One of them has been identified as Fatema Bibi of Budhia in English Bazar. The other injured is Dullu Mondal, a student of class VIII of Sahapur in Old Malda. All the bodies are being brought to Malda Medical College and Hospital. The injured are also being treated there.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The administration is keeping a close watch on the whole situation. The death compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be processed at the earliest and will be distributed to the bereaved families by Friday.”