Malda: About 10 injured as crude bombs hurled over land dispute

Malda: The Jalalpur area under Manikchak Police Station turned into a battleground from Sunday evening over a land dispute as crude bombs were hurled by two sides in the conflict. About 10 people from both sides were injured.



Three of them are under treatment at Manikchak Rural Hospital and seven at Malda Medical College and Hospital. Based on the complaints from both sides, the police started investigating the incident.

Asghar Ali and Haider Ali, the residents of that area, had a dispute over a piece of land for a long time. Frequently tension spread in the area around the dispute. On Monday, Asghar Ali and his gang allegedly attacked Hyder Ali’s family with sticks and sharp weapons. In the incident, 10 people were injured on both sides. Crude bombs were hurled by both sides on Sunday night

The police arrested one person in the incident after talking to both the parties. Dulal Sarkar, vice-president of the district Trinamool Congress, said: “There will be an investigation on the basis of the police complaint. The police will take legal action against the criminals.”