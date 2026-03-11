Malda: Aadhaar, PAN cards found abandoned

Malda: Bundles of Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other important documents were found abandoned outside a house in a village under the Habibpur block of Malda district on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Chillahaar area of Binodpur village under Aktoil region. According to local sources, residents noticed two sacks lying outside the house of one Sushil Tudu. When the sacks were opened, they found a large number of Aadhaar card, PAN card and several other official documents inside, triggering concern among villagers. Sushil Tudu claimed that he had been temporarily helping a former post office peon of Binodpur Post Office with delivery work.

“The peon had kept some Aadhaar and PAN cards with me and told me they would be delivered gradually.

As he did not come back to collect them, I kept the documents outside my house so they could be taken to the post office,” he said.

Hares Chandra Roy, who served as the peon at Binodpur Post Office from February to December 2025 and is currently posted at Kharibari Post Office, admitted that Tudu had assisted him in his work.

Habibpur MLA Joel Murmu strongly criticised the incident. “These are extremely important documents of the common people. Such documents must be delivered through proper postal procedures. Leaving them at someone’s house is completely unacceptable,” Murmu said, demanding accountability.