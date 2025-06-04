Malda: ‘9 new COVID-19 cases reported this week’

Malda: Coronavirus infections are on the rise again in Malda, sparking concern among health authorities. In a sudden spike, nine new cases have been reported this week, bringing the district’s total to 10. Health officials are warning that if the current trend continues, the situation could escalate dangerously. The district had earlier reported a case in a two-year-old child, which marked the return of the virus in the region. However, in the latest wave, infections have been confirmed in individuals across various age groups, including infants and the elderly. The newly-infected include patients aged 28, 27, 67 and 50 years. Alarmingly, in addition to the two-year-old, an 11-month-old and a five-month-old infant have also tested positive.

Two of the patients are currently receiving treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital, while the remaining are being treated in hospitals across different blocks of the district. According to the Malda district Health department, a 67-year-old resident of Government Colony No. 2 in English Bazar has tested positive. Additionally, a 28-year-old man from the Rabindra Avenue area, part of the English Bazar Municipality, has also contracted the virus. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and follow all health guidelines. Infections have also been detected in other areas, including a 27-year-old woman from Mothabari, a five-month-old baby from Bamangola block and several individuals from the rural parts of English Bazar and Old Malda’s Mangalbari area.

Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, Principal of Malda Medical College and Hospital, confirmed that two of the patients admitted to the hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sudipta Bhaduri stated that all patients showing symptoms such as fever, cough and cold are being advised to undergo coronavirus testing. Health officials and workers across all blocks have been instructed to remain on high alert. “We are in constant communication with the state authorities and urge everyone to strictly follow coronavirus protocols,” said Bhaduri. Residents are advised to wear masks, maintain hygiene and avoid crowded places to prevent further spread.