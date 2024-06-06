Malda: 9 employees get safety award by Railways

Malda: In order to motivate the employees and boost their morale, Eastern Railway (ER) has felicitated 9 of its employees with the safety award. Among these, 6 are from Malda Division whereas 2 from Katihar and one from Sealdah Division. The Safety department organised the Safety Awards ceremony on Tuesday to acknowledge and appreciate the exemplary performance of Railway staff in maintaining and enhancing safety standards, saving lives and preventing major failures.



The award ceremony was held at the conference hall of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office under English Bazar Police Station.

Among the awardees were Binit Anand Loco Pilot Goods (LPG), Jyoti Narayan Singh and Bijoy Roy, both Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), from Malda Town Station while Bikram Mandal Track Maintainer II from New Farakka, Jyotirmoy Ghosh from Gour Malda and Tapan Kumar Mandal, both Patrol Man from Chamagram Station. Sushil Hansda, Loco Pilot Mail, is from Sealdah and Pramod Kumar LPG and Vijay Mohan Kumar ALP are both from NJP. Each awardee was handed over a medal, a cash award of Rs 1,000, a commendation certificate and a citation for their outstanding contributions to Railway safety.

Vikas Chaube, DRM of Malda Division, presented the Safety Award to these employees recognized for their timely actions in preventing significant mishaps, showcasing their dedication and commitment to safety in train operations.

Chaube, highlighted the significance of recognising and rewarding the dedication and hard work of Railway employees and said: “The primary objective of this award ceremony is to motivate the staff by appreciating their good work, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and reliability of train operations.

The Railways do it regularly to keep up the spirit of its employees to serve the people and the nation better.”