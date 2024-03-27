Malda: 8 members, including Pradhan of Kushida Gram Panchayat, switch to Trinamool

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has technically taken over Kushida Gram Panchayat (GP) of Harishchandrapur-I Block from BJP-Congress-CPI(M) alliance as a total of 8 members of the opposition parties, including the Pradhan and Upapradhan of the GP have switched to TMC on Tuesday evening making it the single largest in the GP.

The Left-Congress-BJP grand alliance has practically been wiped out by the collapse of the two parties in a span of just three weeks.

In Panchayat elections of 2019, Trinamool won 9 seats in Kushida Gram Panchayat which has 28 seats. Congress won 6 seats, BJP won 4 seats. Also, CPI(M) won 5 seats and Independent 4 seats. The Left, BJP, Congress and Independents formed a grand alliance against the Trinamool during the formation of the board. About 19 people were from the grand alliance and 9 from Trinamool.

CPI(M)’s Azharuddin was elected as the head of the grand alliance there but one by one, almost all the members joined the Trinamool as soon as the Lok Sabha elections declared. Only 4 members in the grand alliance remained.

Morjina Khatun, TMC block president Harishchandrapur-I and Member of Malda Zilla Parishad, said: “We now have 24 members in the Panchayat out of 28. They joined TMC in my house. As a result, no motion of trust needs

to be called.”

Congress leader Abdus Subhan said: “All those who have gone are corrupt. Corruption could not be done with us. So they went to the TMC.”