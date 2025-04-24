Malda: 77 crude bombs recovered near pond

Malda: A major security scare came up on Wednesday in the Ghuntola area of Bamuntola, under Shahbazpur anchal of Golapganj outpost, Kaliachak Police Station, Malda district. Locals were left in shock after five jars filled with live bombs were discovered hidden in the bushes near a pond. Upon investigation, a total of 77 crude bombs were recovered from the site.

The CID bomb squad was immediately called in. Acting swiftly and efficiently, they conducted controlled explosions to defuse and neutralise all the bombs, preventing a possible disaster. The entire area was cordoned off during the operation, drawing a crowd of anxious residents. Police are yet to determine who was behind this or the intended purpose. The motive remains unclear, raising serious concerns about potential criminal or extremist activities in the region.

The police said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. Forensic teams are also involved to trace any leads along with the dog squad. Security has been tightened in and around the area to prevent any further threats.