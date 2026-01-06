Malda: 700 farmers get training in modern cultivation methods

Malda: In an effort to make farmers self-reliant through scientific and sustainable agriculture, the Horticulture department of Malda has initiated a large-scale training programme on modern horticultural farming practices. More than 700 farmers from different blocks of the district are being trained under this initiative, which is being implemented under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

According to departmental sources, the training programme began in the second week of December and will continue till January. The objective is to enhance farmers’ skills in horticultural crop production, improve soil health and reduce losses caused by pests and diseases through scientific methods. Deputy Director of Horticulture, Samanta Layek, said the programme places special emphasis on practical learning. “Farmers are being trained in modern techniques of horticultural crop cultivation, soil health testing and scientific pest management. We are focusing on sustainable farming so that productivity increases without harming the environment,” he said.

From each block, 50 farmers have been selected for the training. Experts from the Horticulture Department are conducting hands-on sessions in a phased manner, allowing farmers to gain practical experience. On successful completion of the programme, participants are being awarded certificates by the department.

The training modules have been categorised according to the agricultural profile of each block. In some blocks, farmers are receiving specialised training in vegetable cultivation, while in others the focus is on economically important crops. In mango-dominated areas such as English Bazar and Old Malda, farmers are being trained in companion cropping techniques to ensure better utilisation of land and higher income.

Highlighting the importance of soil health, Layek said, “We are encouraging farmers to use vermicompost and organic manure to restore soil fertility and gradually move away from excessive chemical fertilisers. Healthy soil is the foundation of sustainable agriculture.”

Horticultural crops include vegetables, fruits and spices. As part of the training, farmers are also being taught the correct timing and dosage of pesticides to effectively control pests while minimising environmental damage. Local farmers have responded positively to the initiative. Many believe that the training will help them adopt cost-effective and eco-friendly farming methods, increase crop yield and improve their overall livelihood.

The Horticulture Department hopes the programme will play a significant role in strengthening the agricultural economy of Malda district.