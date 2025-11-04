Malda: 7-yr-old crushed to death after falling from chariot

Malda: A festive evening turned tragic in Old Malda on Monday when a seven-year-old boy, identified as Krishna Sharma, was crushed to death after falling from a chariot during the Pushpa Rath Yatra at Mangalbari Sarada Colony under Ward 11 of the Old Malda Municipality.

According to local sources, Krishna, the only child of Bittu and Abha Sharma, had accompanied his grandmother to the annual chariot festival. While seated atop the decorated chariot, he reportedly lost balance. He fell under the rear wheel and was grievously injured.

Bystanders immediately rushed him to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “We are shattered. Krishna was the light of our family. He went with his grandmother to enjoy the festiva, and within minutes, everything was gone,” said Bijoy Sharma, the child’s uncle.

In another incident, Mohammad Mamul Haque (38), managing committee president of a Madrasah, died in a road accident at Gabgachi on NH 12 under English Bazar Police Station on Tuesday morning. Police said Haque, a resident of Charkatla in Mothabari, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control while overtaking a private minibus that hit him from behind. He died on the spot. Minister and local MLA Sabina Yeasmin visited the family. She stated: “The incident is extremely tragic. The government will extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family.” Police have launched a search for the absconding driver.